Citigroup Increases Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $70.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $60.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
