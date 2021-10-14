Citigroup Increases Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $70.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.