Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Increased to Overweight at UBS Group

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.31.

SQ stock opened at $242.73 on Tuesday. Square has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.92, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.37.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,381 shares of company stock valued at $75,140,618. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

