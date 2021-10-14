Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Increased to Overweight at UBS Group

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.31.
SQ stock opened at $242.73 on Tuesday. Square has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.92, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.37.
In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,381 shares of company stock valued at $75,140,618. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
