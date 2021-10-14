Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $164.88 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $276,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.3% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 49,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 560,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

