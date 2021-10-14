Analyzing Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) & KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 28.55% 13.79% 1.26% KeyCorp 30.87% 14.21% 1.30%

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. KeyCorp pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and KeyCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million 4.46 $13.03 million N/A N/A KeyCorp $7.34 billion 2.96 $1.34 billion $1.26 18.00

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A KeyCorp 0 8 7 0 2.47

KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $25.89, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

