Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.86.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 216,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after buying an additional 23,106 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $154.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day moving average of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a twelve month low of $97.35 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

