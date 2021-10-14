Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of TWKS opened at $26.09 on Monday. Turing has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

