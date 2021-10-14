Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) to Hold

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NTCO opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Natura &Co by 44.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

