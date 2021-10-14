Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BROS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE BROS opened at $50.90 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

