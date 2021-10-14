Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.14.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of AY opened at $36.82 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.