REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Earns “Hold” Rating from SVB Leerink

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

