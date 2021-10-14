Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $690.00 at Truist Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $600.00 to $690.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.32.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $629.76 on Tuesday. Netflix has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $646.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $576.04 and a 200 day moving average of $536.89. The company has a market capitalization of $278.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.