Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.61.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

