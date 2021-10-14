Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Up to $28.42

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.42, but opened at $29.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 706 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

