Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Sell

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRHC. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,526,000 after buying an additional 1,318,103 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $51,811,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

