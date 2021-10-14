Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Down to $27.65

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.65, but opened at $26.78. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 240 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FULC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 85,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 567.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 225,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 77,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.