Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down to $14.87

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $14.15. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 1,568 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on METC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $705.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

