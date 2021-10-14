Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Down to $12.05

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $11.77. Organogenesis shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 24,349 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,830.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.