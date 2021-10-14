Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 1,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 820,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

CRBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($2.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner bought 114,860 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.