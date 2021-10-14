Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Up 210.1% in September

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 210.1% from the September 15th total of 493,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Owlet stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Owlet has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Owlet will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Owlet Company Profile
Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc
Featured Article: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.