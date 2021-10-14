William Blair Lowers Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.27.
NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $367.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $9.15.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.
