William Blair Lowers Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.27.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $367.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

