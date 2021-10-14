Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PHPPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

PHPPY opened at $24.61 on Monday. Signify has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

