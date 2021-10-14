Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) to Neutral

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MTTRY opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 44.97%.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

