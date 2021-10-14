Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DIIBF opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.86. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $548.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.76.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Dorel Industries had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $764.99 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

