Mizuho Cuts Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target to $510.00

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $530.00 to $510.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCEHY. Erste Group downgraded Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on Tencent in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Tencent from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $60.18 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $63.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $609.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.45. Tencent has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 35.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

