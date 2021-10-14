TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TU shares. Desjardins upped their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of TU opened at $22.18 on Thursday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 2,294.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 734,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 703,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,534,000 after purchasing an additional 873,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

