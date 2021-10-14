VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) versus SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Head to Head Survey

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SMART Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VIA optronics and SMART Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million 1.00 -$4.13 million N/A N/A SMART Global $1.12 billion 1.12 -$1.14 million $1.81 28.57

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -4.62% -10.89% -5.32% SMART Global 0.62% 25.39% 7.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VIA optronics and SMART Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 SMART Global 0 0 6 0 3.00

VIA optronics presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.86%. SMART Global has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.48%. Given VIA optronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than SMART Global.

Summary

SMART Global beats VIA optronics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS). The Specialty Memory Products segment focuses on design and manufacture of application-specific products, technical support and value-added testing services that differ from the core focus of standard memory module providers. The Brazil Products segment manufactures DRAM modules for desktops, notebooks and servers. The SCSS segment offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers in a broad set of verticals including financial services, energy, government, social media and education end markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

