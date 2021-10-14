AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Shares of AMC opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

