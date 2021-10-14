Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$42.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as high as C$34.75 and last traded at C$34.71, with a volume of 382218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.28.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TECK.B. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.54. The company has a market cap of C$18.64 billion and a PE ratio of 115.13.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

