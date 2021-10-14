BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the September 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHTG. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioHiTech Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BHTG stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.28. BioHiTech Global has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 105.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,047.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioHiTech Global will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioHiTech Global by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 500,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioHiTech Global by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

