City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) PT Raised to $19.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of CIO opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $807.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in City Office REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in City Office REIT by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.