Bouygues’ (BOUYF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BOUYF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

