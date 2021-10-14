Raymond James Trims Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Target Price to C$7.00

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EXROF stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Exro Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

