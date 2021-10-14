Raymond James Trims Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Target Price to C$7.00

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
EXROF stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Exro Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.94.
About Exro Technologies
Featured Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.