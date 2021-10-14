Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Short Interest Update

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CLAYU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.