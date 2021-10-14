Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.15

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.15 and last traded at C$16.60, with a volume of 196119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.46.

WEED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price (down from C$27.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.69. The firm has a market cap of C$6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

