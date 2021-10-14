First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:DALI opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,978,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 79,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.