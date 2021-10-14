First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:DALI opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.
