Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 318.7% from the September 15th total of 735,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,678,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 449,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 109,099 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 719,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $869,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

