Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $30.51

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.51, but opened at $32.45. Karooooo shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 14,324 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KARO shares. William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karooooo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The stock has a market cap of $720.61 million and a P/E ratio of 32.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $782,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

