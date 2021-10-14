Wells Fargo & Company Raises Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $62.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,879,000 after acquiring an additional 505,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

