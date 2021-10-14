HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $773.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.