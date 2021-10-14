Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Up to $19.55

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $20.14. Matterport shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 6,152 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.63.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Matterport stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

