Needham & Company LLC Lowers InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $103.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InMode from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

Get InMode alerts:

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. InMode has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $50,866,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,087,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,846,000.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.