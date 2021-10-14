Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Gap Up to $28.60

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $29.63. Olema Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 1,414 shares trading hands.

OLMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $135,003.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,024.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,832 shares of company stock worth $1,215,492 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $199,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

