Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $295.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.17.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $310.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.34. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 100.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.