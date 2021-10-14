Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $295.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.17.
FTNT stock opened at $310.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.34. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 100.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.
In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
