Head to Head Comparison: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Skillz and DATATRAK International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 4 5 0 2.56 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skillz currently has a consensus target price of $23.61, indicating a potential upside of 164.70%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Skillz has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skillz and DATATRAK International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million 15.62 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -21.76 DATATRAK International $7.16 million 3.22 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz N/A -45.82% -22.31% DATATRAK International 5.91% 27.45% 5.09%

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

