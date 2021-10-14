Analyzing Bit Digital (BTBT) and The Competition

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bit Digital to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bit Digital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 351 1299 1556 57 2.40

Bit Digital currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.93%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 9.64%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s competitors have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.74% -42.67% 2.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 157.57 Bit Digital Competitors $4.14 billion $548.61 million 16.51

Bit Digital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bit Digital competitors beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

