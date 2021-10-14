Reviewing Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Charter Hall Group and New York Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 New York Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.68%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Hall Group and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A New York Mortgage Trust 148.35% 10.13% 3.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charter Hall Group and New York Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.72 -$288.51 million ($1.39) -3.14

Charter Hall Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York Mortgage Trust.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats Charter Hall Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

