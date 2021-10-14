Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.18. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 61,387 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

