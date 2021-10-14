Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €89.00 ($104.71) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.93 ($95.22).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €64.90 ($76.35) on Thursday. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.93.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

