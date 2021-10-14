ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FORG. Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.89.

ForgeRock stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

