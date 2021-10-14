Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BAS. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.93 ($95.22).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €64.90 ($76.35) on Thursday. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.93.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

